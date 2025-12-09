Ford May Bring Back The Focus As A SUV

Ford is preparing to launch a crucial new crossover as the first step in a radical rethinking of its European game plan. The company is expected to soon outline how it will expand and electrify its range in Europe, reaffirming its intent to remain a major player in the region. Ford's rabbit out of the hat? The crossover should be named "Focus."

The shift comes after a period of painful restructuring. The Fiesta was pulled from production in 2023, replaced in Cologne by the electric Explorer and Capri crossovers, cars that cost roughly twice as much as the outgoing supermini.



The Focus itself will bow out in November, after having tried several body styles, when Ford closes its Saarlouis plant, leaving the Puma as its cheapest model in Europe. For the first time in its 122-year history, Ford's line-up on the continent is weighted heavily toward the expensive end of the spectrum.