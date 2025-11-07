Ford Motor Has Had More Recalls In The First Six Months Of 2025 Than Any Car Company Has Had In One Year - Who Should Be Worried?

U.S. legacy automaker Ford F is racking up recalls at a troubling pace in 2025, raising serious concerns about quality control and rising costs. In just the first five months of the year, Ford issued 81 recalls, exceeding the 67 recalls logged in all of 2024. These actions have impacted over 4 million vehicles, and notably, 80 of them required physical inspections or repairs, as over-the-air updates weren’t enough, pointing to deeper quality and design flaws. June was no different, and this month has again brought quality issues that are hard to ignore. At this rate, Ford is on track to become the most recall-prone automaker in the United States this year. Not Just Small Issues—Big Safety Risks The most recent recall involves more than 200,000 vehicles due to a rearview camera failure. A software malfunction can cause the camera to show a blank or frozen image, increasing the risk of crashes. The recall spans a wide range of models—including Explorer, Maverick, Mustang, F-150, and Transit Connect—built between 2018 and 2024.



Read Article