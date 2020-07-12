Ford Moves Bronco Release Until Summer 2021 Due COVID Weakened Supply Chain

The automotive world’s most anticipated product is now delayed again. No, not the All-New Ford EcoSport. In a communication to dealerships, Ford confirmed that the 2021 Ford Bronco would be delayed until Summer 2021. The rollout change was forced by COVID-19 challenges that some of Ford’s suppliers are facing. In a communication sent to dealers that a tipster provided to TTAC, Ford also provided an update on some Bronco options.

Originally, order banks for the 2021 Ford Bronco were going to open on Monday, December 7. That date has now moved to mid-January. The conversion window, which is the period of time a Ford dealer and the buyer have to place a 2021 Bronco order, has been moved to mid-January through March 19, 2021. Orders must be placed by dealers, and customers will receive a delivery window in May 2021. First customer deliveries will now begin in summer 2021 instead of spring 2021.