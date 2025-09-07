Ford Moves To 0 Down - 0 First Payment 0 - Percent Interest For 48 Months

Ford saw such huge success with its employee pricing program this year that it's now offering buyers something new. Starting today, you can buy most Ford and Lincoln models with no down payment, no first-month payment, zero-percent interest for 48 months, and zero payments for 90 days.

The promotion excludes the 2025 Bronco Sport, Bronco, Expedition, Ranger, Transit, Super Duty, and Lincoln Navigator, as well as the 2024 Maverick, Ranger, Transit, Super Duty, F-150 Lightning, and Mustang Mach-E, and all Raptor variants. That leaves models like the Ford Escape, Explorer, F-150, and Mustang eligible for the program, with three Lincoln options.