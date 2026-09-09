Ford Moves To Outfit The British Army With Heavy Duty 6x6 Ranger

Just a few months ago, Ford revealed that military and government agencies across Europe and North America were discussing adapting commercial trucks for defense operations. An example is the midsize Ford Ranger, which is one of the proposals for the UK Ministry of Defense’s Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) program.

Back in 2023, we covered a militarized six-wheeled variant of the Ford Ranger with a hybrid powertrain as a product of a collaboration between engineering firm Ricardo and Ford. Three years later, a new company joins the team. We are talking about the UK arm of General Dynamics Land Systems, the ground-combat and tactical vehicle division of American aerospace and defense giant General Dynamics Corporation, first bought to our attention by The Drive.