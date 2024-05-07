Ford Mustang Becomes America's Top Selling RWD Coupe In 2024

As expected, the rear-drive coupe segment is dominated by the seventh-generation Mustang. According to Ford's Q2 2024 sales report, the pony car moved 27,444 units in H1 2024 stateside, representing a 7.7% improvement from the 25,471 deliveries from the first half of 2023.

Unfortunately, the Ford Motor Company does not break down said figures into fastbacks and convertibles or two- and three-pedal transmissions. The Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger sold 5,306 and 21,217 units, respectively, in these past six months. Both of them were discontinued back in December 2023.

Although the Challenger indirectly soldiers on under a different name for model year 2024 and beyond, the new Charger is a different animal from the Challenger. Not only does it feature a Stellantis-developed platform, but it comes in either fully electric (Charger Daytona) or inline-six (Charger SIXPACK) flavors with either three or five doors. The Hurricane twin-turbo I6 develops up to 550 horsepower and a Ram 1500 RHO-matching 521 pound-feet (706 Nm) of tire-shredding torque.