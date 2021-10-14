Ford Mustang GT And Mach 1 Coupe To Lose Power In 2022

Ford will be reducing output for the 2022 Mustang GT and Mach 1 coupe. Both models will have 10 fewer horsepower and 10 fewer pound-feet of torque than the previous model year, with the culprit being emission compliance. Changes reportedly only pertain to the 5.0-liter Coyote V8.

That means EcoBoost Mustangs, as well as the Shelby GT500’s supercharged 5.8-liter, will go unaffected. First reported by Ford Authority, the modifications have since been confirmed with the manufacturer. However the automaker hasn’t told us precisely what’s been changed on the Coyote engine, why the decision has been made, how it might impact performance.