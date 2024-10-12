Ford Mustang GTD Becomes The Fastest American Road Car To Lap The Nürburgring

Agent009 submitted on 12/10/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:34:21 AM

Views : 492 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Ford Mustang GTD has lapped the The Ford Mustang GTD has lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in less than seven minutes, making it the fastest American road car ever to have rounded the hallowed circuit.
 
The new track-focused version of the venerable Mustang muscle car clocked a lap time of 6min 57.685sec around the full 12.9-mile layout of the Nordschleife.
 
 
That’s more than 2.2sec quicker than the 6min 59.93sec that Porsche managed with the outgoing 911 GT3 in September 2020. Nordschleife in less than seven minutes, making it the fastest American road car ever to have rounded the hallowed circuit.
 
The new track-focused version of the venerable Mustang muscle car clocked a lap time of 6min 57.685sec around the full 12.9-mile layout of the Nordschleife.
 
 
That’s more than 2.2sec quicker than the 6min 59.93sec that Porsche managed with the outgoing 911 GT3 in September 2020.


Read Article


Ford Mustang GTD Becomes The Fastest American Road Car To Lap The Nürburgring

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)