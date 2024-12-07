Ford Mustang GTD Buyers Can Choose Any Custom Color They Want And Prevent Others From Using It

In the world of the uber-rich, expensive cars aren’t all that special. Wealthy folk have always had a thing for fancy rides, after all. But there’s one commodity that they will fight over: Exclusivity. With the $325,000, 800-horsepower, hardcore Ford Mustang GTD, customers can pay extra to make sure no other Mustang GTD is produced in their specific color. Ford calls it the “Exclusive Extended Color Palette Lock-Out Option.” It’s an extension of the GTD’s “Extended Color Palette.” Included in the Mustang GTD’s base price are six colors to choose from. However, the Extended Color Palette adds thousands of color options, for a price of course. But if you pay even more, you get the Lock-Out Option, which locks every other customer out of choosing your color, making it exclusive to you. While the GTD, which is making its Goodwood Hill Climb debut this weekend, will likely go up in value, a 1-of-1,400 color could make it skyrocket.



