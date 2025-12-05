Ford Mustang GTD Price May Double To Over $600,000

The fastest American car to ever loop the Nürburgring might also be among the most expensive ones to do so. According to one would-be owner of the upcoming Ford Mustang GTD, what was originally billed as a $325,000 car may actually end up costing double that once everything is said and done. On a recent episode of The Smoking Tire podcast, the GTD breaking its own sub-seven-minute lap of the Green Hell became a topic of discussion. However, co-host Matt Farah had additional eye-popping news to share about the monster pony car. As he explains at the 59:35 mark, a collector he met during a motoring club event expressed some distress regarding his Mustang GTD order.



Read Article