The Ford Mustang Mach-E has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest distance travelled by an electric car on a single charge.

In an attempt staged on 27 July, a UK-based team sponsored by fleet management provider Webfleet travelled 569 miles and 3379ft in the electric SUV - an endeavour that took just over 24 hours.

The previous record was set in September last year by Chinese company Zeekr's autonomous division, which completed a 563.971-mile journey in Hangzhou, China.