The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition takes the already performance-oriented trim of the brand's EV and makes it even spicier by cutting the sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in an estimated 3. 5 seconds, rather than 3.7 seconds for the standard GT. For comparison, a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 needs 3.3 seconds to reach 60 mph.



