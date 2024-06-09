Ford Mustang Sales Skyrocket 54% As It Dodge And Chevrolet Give Away The Muscle Car Segment

The Ford Mustang currently holds the title of the only muscle car left on the market in North America—well, at least until the new Dodge Charger decides to make its grand entrance later this year. With zero competition in sight, Mustang sales have predictably taken off, soaring a whopping 54 percent last month compared to the same period last year. Turns out, being the last one standing can really do wonders for your numbers.
 
More precisely, the Mustang managed to move 3,164 units in August 2024, up from 2,036 in August 2023. That brings Ford’s year-to-date total for the pony car to 33,817 units—a 17.7 percent boost over the same period last year.


