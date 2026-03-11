Ford New Privacy Promise Claims It Won't Sell Your Data Like General Motors Did - New Options To Block Data Collection

Dumb cars have become smart cars with the arsenal of modern technology they’ve received in the last decade, but going back is now possible. Ford’s new Privacy Promise includes options to let users handle what data leaves their cars, and while drivers are put in control of their data, opting out comes with trade-offs. Major trade-offs, to be more precise, as certain big features will be lost once you prevent your car from talking to Ford. This new Privacy Promise, whose role is to make it easier for drivers to understand what data is being shared with Ford, how the carmaker uses the data, and more importantly, how they can control what they share.



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