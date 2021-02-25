Ford No Longer Wants To Outsource EV Battery Production - Telsa Was Right All Along

Ford has changed its tone regarding the production of electric vehicle batteries, with CEO Jim Farley recently noting that large-scale battery production must be brought to the United States. The CEO’s statements seem to stand quite opposite that of his predecessor, who remarked that dedicated battery plants like Tesla Gigafactory Nevada provide no advantages in the EV sector.

Back in August 2020, then-Ford CEO Jim Hackett stated that the veteran automaker would not be investing in EV battery production. This was despite Ford’s numerous electric vehicle programs such as the Mustang Mach-E, the Ford F-150 Electric, and the Transit EV. During the company’s earnings call, Ford’s executives maintained that they’re content to source batteries from suppliers instead of producing their own.

