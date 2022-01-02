Ford Not Equipping 2022 F-150 Raptor With BlueCruise Driver-Assistance

The new Ford F-150 Raptor is a seriously fun truck. Whether on-road or off, it’s capable, fun, and fast but according to a new report, it’ll never be as easy going on the highway as other Ford models. That all comes down to the way that the Raptor and the BlueCruise driver-assistance feature interact and it turns out that Ford can’t find a way to integrate the two. This report which first popped up on FordAuthority says that sources familiar with the matter have confirmed to them that Ford has decided to exclude the F-150 Raptor from getting BlueCruise when it arrives for other models later this year. This isn’t like other issues in the auto industry, for instance GM building some cars without certain features because of the chip shortage.



