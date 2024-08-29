Ford Now Offering Performance ECU Reflash For Bronco Raptor And Ranger Raptor Models

The Ford Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor are two of the most exciting off-roaders money can buy. While they appeal to slightly different target markets, both of these hardcore machines are powered by the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. Ford has now introduced a performance upgrade for both models, making them even more exciting to drive on- and off-road.
 
Whereas the standard Ranger Raptor produces 405 hp, the new calibration upgrade boosts power to 455 hp. That's impressive, but the jump in torque is more remarkable - up to 536 lb-ft from the stock 430 lb-ft output.


