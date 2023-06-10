Ford Offering Off Road Warranty If You Dare To Take Your Fragile Bronco In The Dirt

The Bronco owners have been asking for it for years. Now, Ford has finally listened to their pleas and come up with a warranty plan that includes repairs for damages sustained by the vehicles during off-roading.
 
No matter how you look at it, the Ford Bronco is an off-roader. The high ground clearance, the approach and departure angles, and the two lock differentials are just some of the characteristics that the sixth generation comes with. All these make owners try the Bronco off the tarmac, because the vehicle just screams adventure. Even Ford has been advertising it like a vehicle that was designed for off-roading. But until now, the warranty automatically turned invalid once the Bronco set wheels off the tarmac.
 


