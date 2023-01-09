Ford Offers 15% Raise To UAW Workers Not 40% Demanded

“GM and Stellantis’s willful refusal to bargain in good faith is not only insulting and counterproductive, it’s also illegal,” Fain said.

The complaints, which are identical and provide little detail, allege that “during the past six months, the employer has violated the [Labor Relations] Act by refusing to bargain in good faith over mandatory subjects of bargaining including but not limited to wages and benefits.”

A Stellantis spokesperson, in a statement, said it was “shocked” by Fain’s accusation that the company is not bargaining in good faith.

“This is a claim with no basis in fact, and we are disappointed to learn that Mr. Fain is more focused on filing frivolous legal charges than on actual bargaining,” the company said in a statement. “We will vigorously defend this charge when the time comes, but right now we are more focused on continuing to bargain in good faith for a new agreement.”