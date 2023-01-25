Ford Offers Bronco Buyers $2500 To Go Away

Ford has sent a bulletin to dealers telling them to offer customers who ordered a 2023 Bronco a $2,500 discount if they were willing to switch to another model. The reason has everything to do with the automaker’s inability to meet demand. When you go to Ford’s website to order the Bronco, the first thing you’ll see in the configurator is a warning that you might not be able to buy one. “Due to a combination of high demand and global supply-chain constraints, not all models and trims or features are available to order,” states the website. “Contact your dealer for available inventory stock or future availability.”



