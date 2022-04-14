Ford Officially Launches F-150 Lightning In Two Weeks

On April 26th, Ford will conduct the official launch of the F-150 Lightning though we’re still trying to determine what exactly they mean by that. Regardless of whether it’s the beginning of production or deliveries themselves, it’s a landmark day for the brand and the F-150 itself. Ford CEO Jim Farley made the announcement himself on Twitter with a simple statement, “It’s time.” He also posted a link to a Ford F-150 Lightning countdown page that will culminate at 1:30 pm Eastern on the 26th of April. So far, Ford has confirmed that production would begin in the spring of 2022 but never really nailed down that date.



