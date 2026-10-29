Ford Only Lost $1.1 Billion On EVs Last Quarter - Still Hasn't Found the Formula

Agent009 submitted on 10/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:46:52 AM

Views : 650 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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Ford this week released its financial results for the third quarter of 2026, revealing that its Model e EV division is still hemorrhaging money. However, the losses are getting smaller, a trend Ford said should continue through 2029, when it expects to finally break even in its EV business.
 
Ford established its Model e division in 2022 to oversee all EV operations, alongside separate Blue and Pro divisions for its traditional internal-combustion vehicles and commercial vehicles, respectively. In the three months ending September, Model e reported a $1.1 billion loss, which sounds bad, but was actually an improvement of 25% year over year.


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Ford Only Lost $1.1 Billion On EVs Last Quarter - Still Hasn't Found the Formula

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