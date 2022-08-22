Ford Ordered To Pay $1.7 Billion In F-250 Crash Settlement

Ford has been ordered to pay a gigantic $1.7 billion settlement by a jury in Georgia, with regards to an old case from 2014 where a couple lost their lives in a pickup truck crash.



Georgia couple Melvin and Voncile Hill were killed in April of 2014 when their 2002 Ford F-250 truck rolled over. The couple’s children, Kim and Adam Hill, sued Ford claiming that the roofs on their pickup trucks were “dangerously defective.”



Lawyers for the plaintiffs, as part of Butler Prather LLP, submitted evidence of nearly 80 similar rollover incidents that showed Ford trucks with their roofs crushed - resulting in serious injuries and even loss of lives, as reported by Reuters.





