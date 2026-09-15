Ford Overhauls Powertrain Options And Adds Carhartt Edition To 2027 F-150 Lineup

Ford is giving the 2027 model year F-150 a carefully targeted update that includes the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 as the standard engine in place of the previous 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. The 5.0-liter Coyote V8 returns to King Ranch and Platinum trim levels, and the BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving suite adds a towing function that lets drivers go hands-free on pre-qualified divided highways.
Starting with the base engine change, this one is more interesting once you look past the displacement. Said twin-turbo sixer produces 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of twist, matching the peak figures of the lesser mill it replaces. The difference is where that peak torque arrives, with Ford listing 2,250 revolutions per minute in the technical specifications sheet.
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