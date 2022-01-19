Ford Patents Front Fender Storage Solution For Bronco

Adventurous drivers who enjoy the great outdoors are practically minded people who choose features based on their benefit more than their cosmetic appeal. To that end, we've seen a number of innovative storage solutions in off-roaders and so-called lifestyle vehicles. Rivian's Gear Tunnel is a good example, as is the Multi-Flex Midgate seen on Chevrolet's electric Silverado. Ford has also been innovating similarly of late.

We recently discovered a clever tailgate design from the Blue Oval, but that's not Dearborn's last word on unconventional storage solutions. New patent filings uncovered by CarBuzz show a front fender that is now something more.



