Ford Patents Idea To Link Car Sounds Systems Into One Party System

For many of us, our car's sound system is the best hi-fi we own. It usually offers quality sound at volumes loud enough to torture your neighbors, and needless to say, it's extremely portable. Ford now has a creative new patent that aims to combine multiple cars into the perfect sound system for your next big party. The patent was published by the USPTO on April 20 under the underwhelming name of the "Multi-Vehicle Audio System." The clever idea is that multiple vehicles could have their audio systems wirelessly synced up to act as individual speakers in a large-scale stereo or surround sound configuration. For example, two vehicles could be parked on either side of a party, and assigned to act as the left and right speakers respectively. Each vehicle will then play the appropriate sound for its assigned channel.



Read Article