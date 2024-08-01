Ford Patents Sliding Steering For People Of All Sizes To Get And Out Of The Car

As a means of making ingress and egress simpler and easier, Ford is developing a steering wheel that can move in just about any direction, thereby turning the wheel into a self-adjusting motorized grab handle. CarBuzz discovered the patent at the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and it describes how the technology would use cameras and other sensors to detect who will be driving the vehicle and how best to accommodate their particular needs with regard to getting into and out of the vehicle.



For example, a short person would need the grab handle to move lower than a tall individual would, and someone in a wheelchair would need the handle lower and angled more outward than either of these people.





Read Article