Ford Patents Technology To Prevent You From Becoming A Drug Mule

Modern vehicles are packed with cameras, microphones, and other high-tech sensors that make them smarter than ever. They can detect and prevent imminent collisions, determine if you're getting too tired to drive, monitor your blind spots, and could one day help ensure you don't become an unwitting pawn in a drug trafficking scheme. A new Ford patent, filed in March 2023 and published September 19, describes an "unknown cargo detection and evidence collection system" designed to prevent vehicle owners from becoming a "blind mule" for drug traffickers. Blind mules are people caught crossing the border with drugs they did not know about, and it is a common scheme for traffickers looking to get contraband into the United States without risking their freedom.



