Ford Performance Chief Says Return To Formula 1 Requires Consideration

Back in December, it was reported that Ford was looking into a sponsorship deal with Red Bull after the Formula One racing team’s highly publicized deal with Porsche fell through. Now, there is mounting evidence to suggest that the American automaker in interested in finding a way into the open-wheel racing series.

Speaking to Motorsport, Mark Rushbrook, the head of Ford Performance, said that the recent growth of the sport, and its increasing recognition in the U.S. make it an attractive prospect for the blue oval.

Asked about the Red Bull rumors specifically, Rushbrook answered that Ford doesn’t “comment on speculation, but it’s the same with all these series that are out there. It’s our responsibility to study them and understand them, and then make a decision on whether it makes sense or doesn’t make sense.”