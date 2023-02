Ford is returning to Formula 1, but that wasn’t the only interesting thing the company revealed today. Quite the opposite as Ford Performance appears to be working on an extreme F-150 Lightning.

Details are limited, but the automaker showed a slide depicting “EV Performance Demonstrators” including the SuperVan, Mustang Mach-E 1400, and Mustang Cobra Jet 1400. The slide also showed the F-100 Eluminator concept and a darkened truck that is “coming soon.”