Ford Performance Parts Shows Off Rugged Ranger And Bronco ORV Models At SEMA

The SEMA Show is underway and Ford Performance Parts is showing an assortment of modified trucks and SUVs. However, these aren’t one-off models as they have packages that you’ll be able to buy online or at dealerships.



Starting with the Bronco, there’s an ORV package that is billed as a “turn-key solution” for transforming the model into a rugged off-roader. It includes a Bilstein suspension with a 2-inch (51 mm) lift as well as 17-inch white wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires. They’re joined by a “unique software calibration” for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine.





