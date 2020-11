By the way of announcing the E-Transit manufacturing site and general EV manufacturing plans, Ford revealed that an additional "electrified vehicle" will be made in Cuautitlan, Mexico.

Currently, the plant is producing Ford Mustang Mach-E, which will hit the market in December 2020, but in the not too distant future, another EV will be assigned to the site.

The plan is to introduce a new model, which - as we understand - will share the platform with the Mustang Mach-E: