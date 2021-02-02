Ford Planning To Reveal New Bronco Variant TOMORROW?

Automakers occasionally place short yet interesting details about upcoming products in seemingly unrelated press releases. It's kind of like those stipulations in software terms and conditions that say, if you find this, here's $5,000. We'll be the first to tell you we haven't won any money for what was hiding in plain view in a recent Ford press release, but it's interesting nonetheless.



As we covered yesterday, Ford is bringing three Bronco-branded rock crawling buggies to King of the Hammers in California. Near the bottom of that same release, Ford also says that "one never-before-seen Bronco model debuts live Wednesday," which, while it could mean quite literally anything, gives plenty of reason for excitement. To be clear, this is all speculation, but we can make some informed guesses about what this truck might be.



