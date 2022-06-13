Ford Plans To Make Boat Loads Of Cash On Subscription Based Options

Cars are more advanced than ever before thanks to modern technology. With that in mind, Ford’s CEO Jim Farley recently spoke at the 2022 Alliance Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference and laid out a plan for the brand’s future that includes pricey advanced driver assistance systems along with other products. It’s just one piece of the goal to reach $20 billion in revenue by 2030.

First spotted by FordAuthority, Farley’s comments make it clear that Ford doesn’t intend to sit back and let other automakers innovate in the space. Ford wants to innovate through its over-the-air software capability called Ford Pro and Ford Pro Commercial.

Many of the features it’s planning to monetize are advanced driver assistance features like BlueCruise and ActiveGlide which allow the driver to be less physically active behind the wheel. Farley wants to incorporate autonomous features not yet released too.