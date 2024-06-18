Ford Pulls The Camo Off Of The 1400 HP F-150 Lightning Pikes Peak SuperTruck

Ford has just unveiled its absolutely wild SuperTruck based on the F-150 Lightning, but it looks nothing like the stock version. The model is ready to take on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Ford is making a comeback at the mountain with another electric demonstrator for the 102nd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado. This year, it is the F-150 Lightning SuperTruck.

Ford has finally pulled the camouflage off the vehicle, which was designed in partnership with Ford Design and STARD Advanced Research and Development. The model boasts advanced aerodynamics as it generates 6,000 pounds of downforce at 150 mph (241 kph).