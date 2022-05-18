Ford Puts New Plan Into Place To Stop Outrageous Dealer Markups

If anyone is having a tough time with markups right now, it's Ford. The brand's models, like the Ford Bronco, have long suffered from unreasonable markups from dealers. It's a story we've all heard before, and it's starting to repeat itself with the Ford F-150 Lightning. Platinum trim models are already marked up past $100,000.

Ford tried to do something about it, with CEO Jim Farley telling dealers that they'd best cut it out or their inventory would be affected. Evidently, that warning wasn't heeded by some. So, Ford is trying another approach. The brand is implementing a more strict name-match policy across the board, per a dealer bulletin sent out this week.