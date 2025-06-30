Ford Quality Shines Through As Second Mustang Dark Horse Goes Up In Flames

Ford is expected to roll out only 4,000 Mustang Dark Horse units, but one more is already down after it burned down last year. The owner, however, has just received a welcome package. Ford is congratulating him for joining the select Dark Horse club.
 
Well, he did join, but then his muscle car burned to a crisp, so the package that Ford sent through FedEx looks like a really bad joke. First, it is one year late. Secondly, the automaker's database should show the employees that this particular customer no longer has a functional Mustang Dark Horse.


