Ford Questions If It Is American Enough To Sell Cars In Europe?

Ford is a stereotypically American brand. However, the Blue Oval thinks it isn't "American" enough in Europe. According to a report by Automotive News, the brand's new marketing strategy overseas will focus on being more American. Reportedly, the marketing push comes as Ford uses vehicles like the Mach-E and F-150 Lightning as poster children for its push towards electrification- especially in more emissions-restrictive Europe. Additionally, Ford Europe is pushing for more "American" cars, dropping small cars like the Fiesta in favor of crossovers and SUVs.



