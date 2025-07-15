Ford Ramps Up Mustang GTD Production And Bans Flipping

Ford unveiled the Mustang GTD in August 2023 and labeled it as the most powerful production Mustang ever built, which would be limited to only 1,000 units. The numbers basically make it a collectible car. Production has been slow for a while, but Ford has just ramped it up.
Ford sent the Mustang GTD into production earlier this year and started deliveries on schedule in June. The automaker revealed that it received more than 7,500 applications for the 2025 and 2026 Mustang GTD during last year's application window, but will not be able to deliver that many.
The GTD remains a limited-run version, and only 1,000 examples will roll off the production line. Ford builds the GTD in two different stages. Production starts at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant in Flat Rock, Michigan. Then, the parts are sent to Multimac in Markham, Ontario, Canada, for being hand-assembled.
