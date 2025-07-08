Ford Ranchero To Make A COMEBACK? Ford’s Plan to Ruin a Classic in One Dumb Move. UNLESS, They LISTEN To Us.

The resurrection of the Ford Ranchero nameplate, as hinted by a recent trademark filing with the US Patent and Trademark Office, has sparked excitement among automotive enthusiasts. Ford submitted the application on August 5, 2025, specifically for use in motor vehicles, electric vehicles, and pickup trucks, suggesting a compact or mid-size EV pickup in the works. This nod to the classic Ranchero—a car-based ute produced from 1957 to 1979—could blend nostalgia with modern electrification. But here's the rub: if Ford decides to make this reborn Ranchero an EV-only model, it would be an astoundingly dumb move, potentially dooming it to niche status in a market that demands versatility.



First, consider the core appeal of pickup trucks. Ranchero's historical buyers valued its blend of car-like comfort and truck utility for light hauling, towing, and daily driving. EVs, however, grapple with inherent limitations that clash with this ethos. Range anxiety is a killer—most current EV pickups, like Ford's own F-150 Lightning, offer 230-320 miles per charge under ideal conditions, but that plummets with loads or in cold weather. For a compact Ranchero aimed at urban and suburban users who might venture off-grid, this means frequent charging stops, turning a quick errand into a logistical nightmare. Gas or hybrid options would provide the flexibility truck owners crave, without forcing them to plan around battery life.



Infrastructure woes amplify the stupidity. While cities are dotted with chargers, rural America—where pickups reign supreme—lags far behind. A Ranchero owner in the Midwest hauling hay or tools couldn't rely on sparse, unreliable public stations. Ford's Maverick, a spiritual successor with hybrid power, has sold like hotcakes precisely because it offers real-world usability without EV compromises. Going EV-only ignores this, alienating blue-collar buyers who see trucks as tools, not eco-statements.



Cost is another glaring issue. EVs carry hefty premiums due to batteries and tech—expect a Ranchero EV to start north of $40,000, pricing out budget-conscious fans of the original's affordability. Add in slower resale values amid fluctuating incentives, and it's a recipe for showroom dust. Why not offer a gas or hybrid variant to broaden appeal, like competitors such as the Toyota Tacoma?



Moreover, purists will revolt. The Ranchero's V8 rumble defined its character; an electric whine strips that soul, turning a cult classic into a sanitized appliance. Ford risks squandering nostalgia by forcing electrification, especially when hybrids bridge the gap effectively.



In summary, an EV-only Ranchero would be a tone-deaf blunder, prioritizing green optics over practicality, market fit, and heritage. Ford should learn from the Lightning's mixed reception and offer powertrain choices to make this revival a hit, not a flop. Otherwise, it's just dumb—wasting a legendary name on a truck few will want.



LISTEN to the Spies. IF, you are going to resurrect it, make sure you offer it in a hybrid FIRST.



