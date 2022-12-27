Ford Ranger Lightning Coming Sooner Than You Might Think

Ford has made some progress with electric vehicles, but we haven’t seen a big push to go all-electric. Nevertheless, Ford will change that rather soon with the launch of a new EV platform in 2025. The TE1 platform will underpin the next-generation F-150 Lightning, the next Bronco EV, and the Ford Ranger Lightning.



Despite bold statements by CEO Jim Farley, Ford has yet to demonstrate its willingness to go all-in with electric vehicles. The Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning are great EVs, but their volumes are too small to matter in a market turning increasingly electric. Meanwhile, Ford’s archrival GM is gearing up for an all-electric future, investing dozens of billions in production facilities for electric vehicles and batteries. Ford is poised to make a move if it doesn’t want to be left behind in an industry that seems to have placed all bets on an electric future.



