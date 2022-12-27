Ford Ranger Lightning Coming Sooner Than You Might Think

Agent009 submitted on 12/27/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:06:23 AM

Views : 476 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford has made some progress with electric vehicles, but we haven’t seen a big push to go all-electric. Nevertheless, Ford will change that rather soon with the launch of a new EV platform in 2025. The TE1 platform will underpin the next-generation F-150 Lightning, the next Bronco EV, and the Ford Ranger Lightning.

Despite bold statements by CEO Jim Farley, Ford has yet to demonstrate its willingness to go all-in with electric vehicles. The Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning are great EVs, but their volumes are too small to matter in a market turning increasingly electric. Meanwhile, Ford’s archrival GM is gearing up for an all-electric future, investing dozens of billions in production facilities for electric vehicles and batteries. Ford is poised to make a move if it doesn’t want to be left behind in an industry that seems to have placed all bets on an electric future.

Read Article


Ford Ranger Lightning Coming Sooner Than You Might Think

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)