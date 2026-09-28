Ford Ranger Successor Is Already In The Works

Pickups and LCVs usually have lengthy product cycles, but that doesn’t mean that the design and engineering teams are taking time off between generational changes. Ford has confirmed that development of the next-gen Ranger is already underway in Australia, although the model is not expected to debut before the end of the decade. The Ford Ranger is one of the most popular midsize pickups in the world alongside the rival Toyota Hilux, so it doesn’t take us by surprise that the Blue Oval is actively considering a successor. The current generation has been around since late 2021, and received a series of updates in late 2025 keeping it fresh against the fierce competition in the midsize pickup segment.



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