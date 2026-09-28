Ford Recall 11,000 Ranger Pickups For Failing Screens Because Chinese Supplier Used Counterfeit Parts

The Ford Motor Company has built a handful of trucks with capacitors that are believed to be counterfeit. Said components can shut down the 10.1-inch infotainment display, which the NHTSA sees as being a big problem. When the screen dies, the rearview camera image goes with it, putting the affected Ranger population out of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 111.

26V605 is the safety agency's number for this campaign, which covers Ranger pickups built at the Michigan Assembly Plant between April 21, 2026, and September 3, 2026. A second campaign, specifically 26E065, was filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over 46 of the same displays sold as service parts for 2024 through 2026 model year Ranger vehicles.