Ford Recalls 1.3 Million Vehicles For Failing Brakes

Once again with a feeling, the Ford Motor Company proves that quality isn’t up there in the Dearborn-based automaker’s list of priorities. A whopping 1,280,726 vehicles are called back due to front brake hoses that may rupture without warning, increasing the risk of a crash.

Affected vehicles include the 2013 to 2018 model year Fusion with combustion-only powertrains. Non-hybrid variants of the 2013 to 2018 model year Lincoln MKZ are called back as well. Suspect vehicles were produced between February 3rd, 2012 and July 19th, 2017, as per the report attached below, coming courtesy of the NHTSA.