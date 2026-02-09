Ford Recalls 10,000 Bronco Sport, Bronco, Ranger, Explorer, Mustangs For Bad Pistons

Ford is recalling select 2026 models in the United States market for improperly manufactured pistons that may crack, potentially taking motive power with them. The affected lineup spans the Bronco siblings, the Bronco-twinned Ranger, Explorer, and Mustang, namely vehicles equipped with 1.5- and 2.3-liter EcoBoost powertrains.

As per NHTSA recall 26V548, the defect involves piston domes that may fail after a crack develops at the interface between the nickel-resistant insert and surrounding aluminum material. The suspect population was built during several production windows between February 2026 and April 2026.