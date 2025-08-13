Ford Recalls 100,000 F-150s With Trailer Tow Max Duty Package For Weak Axle Bolts

It's been nearly two weeks since Ford last announced a vehicle recall, but the streak has been broken. The automaker with more recalls than any other this year – by far – has just said that the owners of 103,174 F-150 pickups from 2023 through 2025 will need to get some axle replacements. The problem is that the semi-floating axle design used on Max Tow package trucks could become fully floating, and not in a good way. This could cause the truck to roll away or lose power. Opting for the Trailer Tow Max Duty package on the F-150 raises its towing capacity to as much as 13,500 pounds. There are some tech upgrades and other changes that get you to the maximum capacity, but really, it comes from a stronger rear axle. The 9.75-inch rear axle with a 3.73:1 gear and electronic locking is what Ford calls a 3/4 float axle.



