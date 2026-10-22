Ford Recalls 102,159 F-150 Pickups For Failing Speedometers

Ford is recalling 102,159 F-Series trucks because the analog speedometer and tachometer can stick or swing on their own, feeding drivers inaccurate readings. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration posted campaign 26V653 this week, tied to a faulty module inside the instrument cluster.

The affected range covers certain heavy-duty trucks built for the 2025 and 2026 model years and light-duty trucks from the 2026 model year. Owner notification letters go out starting October 26, and Ford plans to have replacement parts available in a December 7–11 window.