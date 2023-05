We’re all familiar with the experience of struggling to find the seatbelt buckle when it’s hidden away behind us. However, few are as well acquainted with the feeling as the owners of 2021-2023 Ford Broncos, a recall notice has revealed.

Ford is in the process of recalling 175,550 Broncos as a result of a design flaw that allows the seatbelt latch in the front row seats to hide away too well, making them hard for the driver and the passenger to find.