Ford Recalls 180,000 Ranger And Bronco For Seats That Break Loose In a Crash

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report, Ford has recalled 179,698 units of select Ranger and Bronco models due to front seat height-adjust pivot link bolts that may loosen or dislodge from the pivot joint. The issue could affect both front seats, which increases the risk of injury during a crash.

The recall report reveals that 62,255 units of the 2024-2026 Ford Ranger and 117,443 units of the 2024-2026 Ford Bronco have been affected by the seat issue.