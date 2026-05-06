Ford Recalls 180,000 Rangers And Broncos For Seats That Break Loose In a Crash

Agent009 submitted on 5/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:45:01 AM

Views : 1,312 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

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According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report, Ford has recalled 179,698 units of select Ranger and Bronco models due to front seat height-adjust pivot link bolts that may loosen or dislodge from the pivot joint. The issue could affect both front seats, which increases the risk of injury during a crash.
 
The recall report reveals that 62,255 units of the 2024-2026 Ford Ranger and 117,443 units of the 2024-2026 Ford Bronco have been affected by the seat issue.
 


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Ford Recalls 180,000 Rangers And Broncos For Seats That Break Loose In a Crash

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